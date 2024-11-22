Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 3.1% - Time to Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.01. 9,583,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 7,660,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $858,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $308,114,503.85. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,852 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company's stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company's stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 249,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company's stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

