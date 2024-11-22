John B. Hess Sells 125,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES - Get Free Report) CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $18,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,047,849.52. This represents a 36.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HES stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.65. 1,361,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,591. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Hess's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Hess's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hess's payout ratio is 23.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Hess by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hess by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $87,085,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.30.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

