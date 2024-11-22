John B. Hess Sells 92,894 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES - Get Free Report) CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,914,927. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Hess alerts: Sign Up

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.65. 1,361,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,591. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Hess's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hess's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hess

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hess, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hess wasn't on the list.

While Hess currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here