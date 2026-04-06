John Evans Sells 30,078 Shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) CEO John Evans sold 30,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $739,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,047,205 shares in the company, valued at $25,740,298.90. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,365. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 280.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1,248.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: BEAM is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

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