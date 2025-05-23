John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 5,000 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.42 per share, with a total value of C$57,100.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.73. 199,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,478. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$20.91.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

