John Kleckner Buys 2,468 Shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) insider John Kleckner bought 2,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,829.76. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $372,996.64. This trade represents a 25.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 236,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,747. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 30,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

