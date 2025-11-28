Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

John Kleckner Buys 2,468 Shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Enovis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • John Kleckner purchased 2,468 shares of Enovis on Nov. 25 at $30.32 each, increasing his position by 25.10% to 12,302 shares (≈$373k), as disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • ENOV trades near $30.27 with a market cap of $1.73B, a 1‑year range of $25.47–$49.75, a negative P/E (-2.12), and reported $0.59 EPS on $383.8M revenue for the last quarter.
  • Analysts hold a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $51.17, though several firms have recently lowered their targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Enovis.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) insider John Kleckner bought 2,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,829.76. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $372,996.64. This trade represents a 25.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 236,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,747. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 30,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Enovis Right Now?

Before you consider Enovis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enovis wasn't on the list.

While Enovis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines