John Kritzmacher Sells 1,250 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) Director John Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.62, for a total transaction of $433,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,348,345.30. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IDCC traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.89. 347,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,805. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.58 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. InterDigital's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is 18.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 15.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in InterDigital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.50.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

