John M. Markovich Sells 400,000 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,577,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts: Sign Up

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,138,393. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QBTS

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D-Wave Quantum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D-Wave Quantum wasn't on the list.

While D-Wave Quantum currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here