John Stewart Scott Sells 452,668 Shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) insider John Stewart Scott sold 452,668 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $2,322,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,965,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,080,711.63. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of INV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 2,597,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,652. Innventure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $324.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innventure by 937.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company's stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,036 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the second quarter worth about $3,621,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innventure by 276.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 380,918 shares of the company's stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 279,648 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Innventure during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Innventure by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Featured Stories

