John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session's volume of 190 shares.The stock last traded at $39.55 and had previously closed at $41.31.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $435.00 million.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. John Wiley & Sons's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

