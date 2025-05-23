John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Trading Down 4.3% - Should You Sell?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.95 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 6.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.73.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons's payout ratio is 190.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

