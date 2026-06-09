Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) VP Todd Grabowski Sells 1,800 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) VP Todd Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.62. 5,464,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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