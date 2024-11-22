Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 0.5% - Should You Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.12 and last traded at $156.30. Approximately 1,302,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,022,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17. The stock has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

