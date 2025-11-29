Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Jonathan Rosset Acquires 26,500 Shares of Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Azimut Exploration logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Jonathan Rosset bought 26,500 shares on Oct. 29 at C$0.80 each (C$21,200 total), raising his holdings to 548,000 shares — a 5.08% increase in his position.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: AZM traded at C$0.72 (up C$0.01) with above-average volume, a 52-week range of C$0.45–C$0.92, a market cap of C$72.4M and a negative P/E of -24.4.
  • Analyst view: Deutsche Bank downgraded Azimut from "buy" to "hold," and the consensus rating is currently "Hold."
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Azimut Exploration.

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 548,000 shares in the company, valued at C$438,400. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their position.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.72. 53,796 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,597. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZM

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Azimut Exploration Right Now?

Before you consider Azimut Exploration, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Azimut Exploration wasn't on the list.

While Azimut Exploration currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
[Revealed] The $100 Starlink Pre-IPO Jackpot!
[Revealed] The $100 Starlink Pre-IPO Jackpot!
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
By Thomas Hughes | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

The Rare Earth Market Just Flipped. 3 Stocks to Buy Now
The Rare Earth Market Just Flipped. 3 Stocks to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks The Smart Money is Buying (But Don’t Want You to Know)
3 Stocks The Smart Money is Buying (But Don’t Want You to Know)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines