Jonathan Rothberg Sells 1,110,579 Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 1,110,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $3,498,323.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 769,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,914.10. This represents a 59.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Butterfly Network alerts: Sign Up

Butterfly Network Stock Down 9.3%

BFLY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,768,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.65. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Butterfly Network presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Butterfly Network, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Butterfly Network wasn't on the list.

While Butterfly Network currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here