Jonathan Rothberg Sells 674,758 Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 674,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $2,206,458.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 544,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,803.38. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 5,768,635 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,429. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.65. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFLY. Wall Street Zen raised Butterfly Network from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "positive" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Articles

