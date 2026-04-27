JonesTrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JonesTrading in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. JonesTrading's price target indicates a potential upside of 86.57% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Brokerage presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.69.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REAX

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.62 million, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.02. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 190.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,203 shares of the company's stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,281 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,952,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 787,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,128,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 310.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,804 shares of the company's stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 1,608,941 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,071,744 shares of the company's stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company's stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

Further Reading

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