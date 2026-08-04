Joo Mi Kim Sells 1,627 Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $248,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,591,708.72. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 965 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $138,419.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,031 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $115,131.77.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $162,976.59.

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Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,003. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The business had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.740-7.880 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Qualys

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Qualys reported revenue of $182.2 million, up 11% year over year and above the $178.6 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $1.98 surpassed analyst expectations of $1.78, while adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million. Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Qualys reported revenue of $182.2 million, up 11% year over year and above the $178.6 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $1.98 surpassed analyst expectations of $1.78, while adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year guidance. Qualys now expects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from its prior range of $721 million to $727 million. The company also increased GAAP and non-GAAP earnings guidance, with its new EPS range of $7.74 to $7.88 above the $7.16 consensus estimate. Qualys Jumps After Strong Q2 Results and Higher 2026 Outlook

Qualys now expects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from its prior range of $721 million to $727 million. The company also increased GAAP and non-GAAP earnings guidance, with its new EPS range of $7.74 to $7.88 above the $7.16 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped estimates. Qualys forecast revenue of $185.5 million to $187.5 million and EPS of $1.91 to $1.98, both ahead of Wall Street expectations. Management cited AI-related security offerings, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal demand, partner execution and early QFlex engagement as growth drivers. Qualys Q2 2026 Press Release

Qualys forecast revenue of $185.5 million to $187.5 million and EPS of $1.91 to $1.98, both ahead of Wall Street expectations. Management cited AI-related security offerings, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal demand, partner execution and early QFlex engagement as growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: New product launches support the growth narrative. Qualys recently introduced InstaScan, an AI-powered capability designed to identify vulnerabilities shortly after disclosure by using existing asset and threat telemetry. Qualys Launches InstaScan

Qualys recently introduced InstaScan, an AI-powered capability designed to identify vulnerabilities shortly after disclosure by using existing asset and threat telemetry. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and cautious coverage remain risks. Quiver Quantitative reported no insider purchases and 54 insider sales over the past six months. JPMorgan has an Underweight rating, while the median reported analyst price target is $125, below recent trading levels, although targets range as high as $190. Qualys Insider and Analyst Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 118.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,714 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,002 shares of the software maker's stock worth $168,380,000 after purchasing an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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