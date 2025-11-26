Joseph Konowiecki Sells 25,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,056,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,679. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,425,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,348. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company's revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 905.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,397 shares of the company's stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 103,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 206,174 shares of the company's stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1,025.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 375,949 shares of the company's stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 342,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 69,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.05.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

