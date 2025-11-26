Joshua Ruch Sells 38,000 Shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) Director Joshua Ruch sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $6,094,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,978.17. The trade was a 76.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GeneDx stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $165.61. 495,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,827. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,840.11 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%.The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

WGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GeneDx from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GeneDx by 475.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,300 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

