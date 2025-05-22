JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Up 0.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI - Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 372.08 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 372.08 ($4.99). Approximately 55,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 182,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.98).

Get JAGI alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 359.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income's previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

Targeting income without compromising on Asia's growth JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides access to the world's fastest growing equity market and targets predictable quarterly income without compromising its focus on growth. Key points: Expertise - Managed by emerging market veterans. Portfolio - Manager's focus on seeking out Asia's best growth ideas. Results - Seeks to provide predictable quarterly income distributions set annually. Why invest in this trust Managed by our locally based team of investment experts, the JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides broad access to Asia's fast growing markets and benefits from our long experience in the region. Investment objective Aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of around 50 to 80 companies quoted on the Asian stock markets, excluding Japan.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here