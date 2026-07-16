JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $162.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.69.

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DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7%

DTE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 298,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,893. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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