JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $125.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.90.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE KMB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $127.38. 1,549,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here