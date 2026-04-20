JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock's current price.

CRS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "positive" rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $403.11.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $4.80 on Monday, hitting $450.49. 225,789 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,563. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $394.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.42. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $450.41.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $733.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 225,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,897,206.72. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,739 shares in the company, valued at $28,889,465.42. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $8,664,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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