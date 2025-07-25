JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.94.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.75. 1,354,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $190.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,688.16. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 11,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 121,967 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,506.52. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,949. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

