JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $144.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock's previous close.

SN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Get SharkNinja alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.6%

SharkNinja stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.26. The stock had a trading volume of 729,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.66. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $123.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,265 shares of the company's stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,888 shares of the company's stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $100,845,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,254 shares of the company's stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SharkNinja, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SharkNinja wasn't on the list.

While SharkNinja currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here