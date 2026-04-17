JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Evercore

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Evercore's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company's previous close.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.16.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $298.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $226.34 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat driven by record trading and stronger revenue — JPM reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 EPS and ~10% revenue growth, with trading desks delivering a major profit contribution that supports near‑term earnings. Q1 Results

Q1 beat driven by record trading and stronger revenue — JPM reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 EPS and ~10% revenue growth, with trading desks delivering a major profit contribution that supports near‑term earnings. Positive Sentiment: Trading boom lifts revenues across Wall Street — industry coverage highlights a broad Q1 surge in trading activity that benefited major banks, reinforcing JPM’s market‑sensitive revenue tailwinds. Trading Boom

Trading boom lifts revenues across Wall Street — industry coverage highlights a broad Q1 surge in trading activity that benefited major banks, reinforcing JPM’s market‑sensitive revenue tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang eased — the OCC terminated a prior consent order after JPM upgraded its trade‑surveillance program, removing a regulatory uncertainty that had been a political/regulatory risk. OCC Clearance

Regulatory overhang eased — the OCC terminated a prior consent order after JPM upgraded its trade‑surveillance program, removing a regulatory uncertainty that had been a political/regulatory risk. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift price targets — several shops raised targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist), which can support investor demand and valuations after the quarterly beat. PT Raises

Analysts lift price targets — several shops raised targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist), which can support investor demand and valuations after the quarterly beat. Neutral Sentiment: Crypto/regulatory progress could open new business lines — JPMorgan analysts say the CLARITY Act is advancing, which would clarify stablecoin/crypto rules and potentially expand fee and custody opportunities for banks. CLARITY Act

Crypto/regulatory progress could open new business lines — JPMorgan analysts say the CLARITY Act is advancing, which would clarify stablecoin/crypto rules and potentially expand fee and custody opportunities for banks. Neutral Sentiment: IBM deal pipeline / underwriting flows — J.P. Morgan is among underwriters on new IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which is incremental fee revenue but not a material immediate earnings driver. Kailera IPO

IBM deal pipeline / underwriting flows — J.P. Morgan is among underwriters on new IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which is incremental fee revenue but not a material immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and fund trimming — CEO/other insiders disclosed sizable sales (including Rule 10b5‑1 plans) and at least one fund materially reduced its JPM stake, which can create near‑term selling pressure or signal rebalancing. Insider Sales

Insider selling and fund trimming — CEO/other insiders disclosed sizable sales (including Rule 10b5‑1 plans) and at least one fund materially reduced its JPM stake, which can create near‑term selling pressure or signal rebalancing. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed NII outlook / buyback caution — despite the beat, JPM trimmed its net‑interest‑income guidance and executives warned the stock isn’t cheap, signaling potential limits on buybacks that had been supporting the share price. NII Trim & Buyback Caution

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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