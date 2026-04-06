JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $36.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company's previous close.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 557,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Krishnan Viswanadhan sold 2,959 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $82,260.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919.80. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agios Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agios Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here