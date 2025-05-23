JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to "Overweight"

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $277.00 target price on the business services provider's stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Waste Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.06.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $239.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $282,625.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,902,246.40. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,124. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $377,184,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,929,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

