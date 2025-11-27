Free Trial
JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
JPMorgan European Growth & Income logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reported EPS of GBX 2.58 for the quarter, with a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 14.20%.
  • Shares fell 0.7% to GBX 134 on Thursday with volume of 1.48M versus an average of 1.35M; the stock trades in a 52-week range of GBX 93.60–139.50 and has a market cap of £565.17M (P/E 38.07).
  • JPMorgan European Growth & Income is an investment trust that seeks to combine long-term European capital growth with a predictable dividend, managed by experienced J.P. Morgan portfolio teams.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.58 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 1 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 134. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,779. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 93.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 6.69.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers. Key points: Expertise - Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

