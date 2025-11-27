JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Posts Earnings Results

Get JEGI alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Down 0.7%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income ( LON:JEGI Get Free Report ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.58 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 1 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 134. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,779. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 93.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 6.69.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers. Key points: Expertise - Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan European Growth & Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan European Growth & Income wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan European Growth & Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here