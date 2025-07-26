Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

JUP opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £675.22 million, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.42. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 64.70 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 102.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

