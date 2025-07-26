Free Trial
Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

July 27, 2025
Jupiter Fund Management logo with Financial Services background

Key Points

  • Jupiter Fund Management reported quarterly earnings of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share, with a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of -2.34%.
  • The company's stock opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.77) and has seen a 52-week range between GBX 64.70 ($0.87) and GBX 143.80 ($1.93).
  • Recent upgrades from analysts include a price target increase from Canaccord Genuity to GBX 120 ($1.61) and Deutsche Bank to GBX 110 ($1.48), both maintaining a "hold" rating.
Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

JUP opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £675.22 million, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.42. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 64.70 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 102.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Earnings History for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

