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Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Up 18.3% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Just Eat Takeaway.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 18.3% intraday to $5.10 on Tuesday, but the rally occurred on thin volume (492 shares traded, down 87% versus the average), suggesting the move may not reflect broad investor conviction.
  • The company shows low leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 and liquidity ratios (quick and current) of 0.94, and the stock is trading above its 50-day ($4.33) and 200-day ($4.40) moving averages.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com is a global online food-delivery marketplace formed by the 2020 merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com and operates major brands including Just Eat, Grubhub, Takeaway.com, Menulog, and SkipTheDishes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY - Get Free Report) shot up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, trading under OTCMKTS:JTKWY, is a leading global online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers with local and international restaurants through its digital platforms. Formed in early 2020 from the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the company has established a presence across Europe, North America and other key regions. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with significant operational offices in London and Chicago, Just Eat Takeaway.com facilitates millions of daily orders through its suite of websites and mobile applications.

The company’s core offerings comprise branded marketplaces including Just Eat in the United Kingdom, Grubhub in the United States, Takeaway.com in the Netherlands and Germany, plus localized platforms such as Menulog in Australia and SkipTheDishes in Canada.

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