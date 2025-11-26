Free Trial
Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Up 0.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Just Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Just Group shares ticked up 0.2% to GBX 214.02 mid‑day, but trading volume was just 1.36M shares, down about 84% from the average session volume.
  • Analysts are moderately bullish—four Buys and one Hold—with an average target of GBX 199.80; notable notes include Deutsche Bank raising its target to GBX 220 while Jefferies reiterates a Buy at GBX 170.
  • Insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares at GBX 213 (≈£1.72M); the firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a P/E of 34.5 and 50/200‑day moving averages of GBX 212.4/182.2.
Just Group plc (LON:JUST - Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214.02 and last traded at GBX 214.02. 1,360,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,696,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 170 target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Just Group to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 220 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 199.80.

Just Group Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total value of £1,723,397.91. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

