Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Up 0.2% - What's Next?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST - Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214.02 and last traded at GBX 214.02. 1,360,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,696,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50.

Get Just Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

JUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 170 target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Just Group to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 220 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 199.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on JUST

Just Group Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total value of £1,723,397.91. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Just Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Just Group wasn't on the list.

While Just Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here