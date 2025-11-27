K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Get K2 Gold alerts: Sign Up

K2 Gold Trading Up 21.2%

K2 Gold Co. ( CVE:KTO Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 533347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of -0.50.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

