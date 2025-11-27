Free Trial
K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
K2 Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$0.60 and last at C$0.65 on Thursday while jumping about 21.2% with ~533,347 shares changing hands.
  • The company is a junior gold and silver exploration firm (flagship Mojave Gold project ~5,780 hectares in California) with a market cap of C$100.96 million and a negative P/E of -63.00, reflecting early-stage exploration status.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of K2 Gold.

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 533347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

K2 Gold Trading Up 21.2%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of -0.50.

K2 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

Should You Invest $1,000 in K2 Gold Right Now?

Before you consider K2 Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and K2 Gold wasn't on the list.

While K2 Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
