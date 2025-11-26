KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin Palleiko Sells 10,940 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $147,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 416,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,742.05. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get KALV alerts: Sign Up

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of KALV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,997. The company has a market capitalization of $712.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.03 million. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KALV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,038,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,617,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,666,000 after buying an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KalVista Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KalVista Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here