KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $71,231.20 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) insider Paul Audhya sold 5,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $71,231.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,773,126.95. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get KALV alerts: Sign Up

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,997. The stock has a market cap of $712.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.03 million. Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.63.

Read Our Latest Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KalVista Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KalVista Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here