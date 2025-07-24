Karin Sigrid Thorburn Acquires 7,780 Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON - Get Free Report) Director Karin Sigrid Thorburn purchased 7,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,191.10.

Karin Sigrid Thorburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Karin Sigrid Thorburn purchased 11,800 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,002.00.

CVE:MOON traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,145. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$4.30. The stock has a market cap of C$222.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.18.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Blue Moon Metals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

