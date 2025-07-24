Katrina Lake Sells 151,115 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 151,115 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $782,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 453,485 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $2,294,634.10.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 2,175,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.93. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 513,422 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,405.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,362 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,635,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 164,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 255,508 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair raised shares of Stitch Fix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

