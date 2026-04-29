Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $65.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price points to a potential downside of 8.81% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.17.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 13.1%

HOOD traded down $10.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 41,637,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,366,328. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 442,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,933,002.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,612 shares of company stock worth $39,669,704. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core business traction: Robinhood reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (15%) to $1.07B, net deposits of $18B, and record Robinhood Gold subscribers (up 36% to 4.3M), which help underline long‑term monetization opportunities. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Core business traction: Robinhood reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (15%) to $1.07B, net deposits of $18B, and record Robinhood Gold subscribers (up 36% to 4.3M), which help underline long‑term monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory expansion milestone: Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS to launch there, supporting international growth optionality (still subject to final approvals). Zacks: MAS Approval

Regulatory expansion milestone: Robinhood received in‑principle approval from Singapore’s MAS to launch there, supporting international growth optionality (still subject to final approvals). Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst updates: Barclays trimmed its price target to $82 but kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the franchise despite near‑term headwinds. 247WallSt: Barclays Cuts PT

Mixed analyst updates: Barclays trimmed its price target to $82 but kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the franchise despite near‑term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Other price‑target revisions: Needham lowered its target (to $85) but maintained a buy view, showing some analysts see value despite the miss. TickerReport: Needham Update

Other price‑target revisions: Needham lowered its target (to $85) but maintained a buy view, showing some analysts see value despite the miss. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss driven by crypto slump: Q1 diluted EPS of $0.38 and $1.07B revenue missed consensus; crypto trading revenue plunged sharply (reported declines ~47%), the primary driver of the shortfall and investor concern about volatile crypto exposure. Investopedia: Crypto Revenue Plunge

Earnings miss driven by crypto slump: Q1 diluted EPS of $0.38 and $1.07B revenue missed consensus; crypto trading revenue plunged sharply (reported declines ~47%), the primary driver of the shortfall and investor concern about volatile crypto exposure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume: The report sparked heavy selling in after‑hours and early trading (double‑digit intraday moves reported), amplifying short‑term downside risk and volatility for HOOD. 247WallSt: Tumbles After EPS Miss

Market reaction and volume: The report sparked heavy selling in after‑hours and early trading (double‑digit intraday moves reported), amplifying short‑term downside risk and volatility for HOOD. Negative Sentiment: Security noise: A reported phishing incident ahead of earnings adds short‑term reputational and operational risk, likely weighing on sentiment. BeInCrypto: Phishing Incident

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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