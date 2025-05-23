Kelly Services Q3 EPS Estimate Raised by Barrington Research

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA - Free Report) - Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research has a "Outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services' current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kelly Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kelly Services's dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,062,292 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,264 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,155 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,125 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

