Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. Kemper has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Kemper's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kemper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kemper by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,579 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

