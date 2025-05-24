Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.1%

Kenvue stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company's stock worth $5,249,665,000 after buying an additional 8,211,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company's stock worth $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kenvue by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

