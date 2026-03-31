Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Short Interest Update

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,159,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 26th total of 66,801,459 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE KVUE opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. Kenvue has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Kenvue by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 234,664 shares of the company's stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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