Kevin Hettrich Sells 55,647 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $281,017.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,022,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,164,852.15. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get QuantumScape alerts: Sign Up

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $189,992.43.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $335,240.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 10,582,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 4.60.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider QuantumScape, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuantumScape wasn't on the list.

While QuantumScape currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here