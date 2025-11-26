Kevin Yeaman Sells 36,699 Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Yeaman sold 36,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,455,530.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,676,249.75. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

DLB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 601,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,883 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $948,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

