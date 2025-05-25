KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.64 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,861 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company's stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

