Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock's previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised Keyera from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$45.92.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.23. 112,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$35.33 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$42.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

About Keyera

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

