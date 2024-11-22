Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,265. The company's fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.25.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,817 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

