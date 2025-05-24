Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,542,362 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,593,000 after buying an additional 334,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,449,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,691,666 shares of the energy company's stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 1,451,666 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 672,420 shares of the energy company's stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 464,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company's stock.

