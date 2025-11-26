Kimberly Cuccia Sells 8,000 Shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,778,983.11. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

NiSource Trading Up 1.5%

NI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,770,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,921. The business's 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,813,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NiSource to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here